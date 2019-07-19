Pro Kabaddi: 3 raiders with the most number of Super Raids

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 19 Jul 2019, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal have been the most successful raiders of Pro Kabaddi League

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of lesser-known kabaddi players by giving them a huge amount of spotlight and glamour. The league has given a new life to the sport of kabaddi which was slowly fading away into the shadows.

This transformation took place not only because of the heavy investments made by the franchise owners but also owing to the talented players who took part in the league. Raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Wazir Singh, Anup Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Sachin and Pawan Sehrawat have entertained the fans with their magnificent raiding skills.

To make things more interesting in the league, the organizers introduced the concept of ‘Super Raid’, which comes into effect when a raider collects three or more points in a single raid.

With Pro Kabaddi 2019 set to commence from 20th July, here’s a look at the three raiders with the most Super Raids in the tournament.

#3 Rishank Devadiga - 23

Rishank Devadiga will play for U.P. Yoddha in season 7

Maharashtra-born raider Rishank Devadiga made the headlines after starring for Anup Kumar’s team, U Mumba in the first four editions of the league. Rishank emerged as one of the most consistent raiders of the team which helped U Mumba reach the final on three occasions in four seasons.

The running hand touch specialist moved to the UP Yoddha in season 5. He has been the face of the franchise ever since its inception and in his maiden season for the Yoddha, Rishank proved why he is so highly rated.

He executed 12 Super Raids for UP Yoddha in season 5 and these multi-point raids helped Rishank aggregate 165 raid points in season 5. Although he was hit by injuries in season 6, he picked up three Super Raids for his team.

With 15 Super Raids from two seasons with UP Yoddha added to the eight Super Raids from the first four seasons, Rishank has a wealth of experience and will be key for the Yoddha in season 7 of the PKL.

1 / 3 NEXT