Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Mohammad Nabibakhsh's last-minute Super Raid helped Bengal Warriors win their first match at home

Bengal Warriors registered their first home win of Pro Kabaddi 2019 after a nail-biting encounter against Puneri Paltan. The home side scored eight points in the final minute to turn the tables and record a three-point win. Earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. thrashed the star-studded Tamil Thalaivas in a lopsided match.

Talking about the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. first, Naveen Kumar scored a Super 10 but, this time the Iranian all-rounder, Meraj Sheykh supported him to perfection as his 12 raid points helped the table-toppers become the first team to score 50 points in a single match this season.

Apart from Naveen and Sheykh, all-rounder Vijay scored 5 points while Anil Kumar scored 3 points in the defence. From the Tamil Thalaivas, Rahul Chaudhari aggregated 14 raid points while V. Ajith Kumar missed his Super 10 by just a single point. The defenders disappointed the fans with their unsuccessful tackles but, new defender Sagar impressed by scoring 2 tackle points.

In the match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, Maninder Singh led the Warriors from the front with a Super 10 and received support from Baldev Singh who picked up the only High 5 of the day.

Nitin Tomar did not feature in Puneri Paltan's starting seven and hence this gave Pankaj Mohite to play the entire 40 minutes of the game and he made most use of the opportunity, scoring 11 raid points from the game.

Here's the list of the raiders with the 'Most Raid Points' in Pro Kabaddi 2019, followed by the 'Most Tackle Points' updated as on 8th September 2019.

The only change in the Top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard is that Maninder Singh has overtaken Siddharth Sirish Desai's tally to take the No.4 position. Pawan Sehrawat continues to be the top raider of the season with Naveen Kumar just 13 points behind him. Pardeep Narwal holds the third position with 132 raid points.

Baldev Singh's High 5 saw him take over the 5th position in the 'Most Tackle Points' list as Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sumit continued to find themselves in the top four positions of the list.