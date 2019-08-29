Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur's Super 10 could not help his team win the contest

The penultimate night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Delhi leg featured a solitary encounter between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. The Warriors thrashed the Chennai-based franchise courtesy a Super 10 from K. Prapanjan and Rinku Narwal's High 5.

Ajay Thakur led from the front, scoring 8 raid points in the first half. However, he could not produce the goods in the 2nd half, managing just 3 points in the last 20 minutes.

Bengal Warriors inflicted the first all-out on Tamil Thalaivas thanks to Prapanjan's heroics, but in the second half, Thalaivas' substitute raider, Anand pulled off a miraculous super raid to keep his team in the contest.

The Chennai-based franchise had a golden opportunity to inflict an all-out on the Warriors in the 2nd half but squandered it.

Shabeer Bappu secured 4 bonus points for the Thalaivas and right cover defender, Ajeet scored 3 tackle points. The duo's efforts went in vain though as Maninder Singh's 9 raid points and Rinku Narwal's 5 tackle points complemented Prapanjan's efforts to perfection.

Moreover, Bengal Warriors' defence scored 10 tackle points whilst Tamil Thalaivas could only score 6, with Maninder Singh's men eventually winning the game by 9 points.

Here's a look at the updated raid and tackle points lists after the only match played on 29th August 2019:

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat remains the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 128 raid points while Naveen Kumar holds the 2nd spot with 115 raid points. Maninder Singh's 9 raid points against the Thalaivas have taken his total to 92 whereas Pardeep Narwal and Vikash Kandola are the other two raiders in the Top 5.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

None of the defenders who took part in this match are in this list, which is headed by Sandeep Kumar Dhull. Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Fazel Atrachali and Mahender Singh follow closely on his heels.

