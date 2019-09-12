Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Vinay Chhabria

Bengal Warriors defeated U Mumba once again this season

The penultimate day of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Kolkata leg saw two nerve-wracking encounters take place. First up, the Haryana Steelers played out a thrilling tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers following which the Bengal Warriors got the better of U Mumba.

Deepak Hooda led his side from the front with 14 points in the match. He received good support from corner defender Sandeep Dhull. Jaipur inflicted two All Outs on Haryana to build a handsome lead but some defensive shortcomings denied them a win.

Vikas Kandola was the star for Haryana Steelers once again as he scored 6 raid points in the game while two of the team's best defenders, Ravi Kumar and Sunil, provided apt support with 5 tackle points each. Former Telugu Titans star Prashanth Kumar Rai also chipped in with 5 valuable points.

In the penultimate raid of the match, Prashanth got a touch on Sachin Narwal to level the scores and then an empty raid from Nilesh Salunke ensured that both teams left with a share of the spoils.

Next up, Bengal Warriors were looking to defend their unbeaten record at home when they squared off against the dangerous U Mumba side which had dismantled Telugu Titans in their previous outing.

#KOLvMUM went down to the wire, but @BengalWarriors held on thanks to Rinku Narwal's crucial tackle in the dying minutes!



Relive the humdinger in 30 seconds and keep watching LIVE action on Star Sports and Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/OxflTOM0hb — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 12, 2019

Young raider Arjun Deshwal was the hero of the night for U Mumba as he scored 9 touch points, 5 bonus points and 1 tackle point. However, his efforts went in vain as the trio of Sukesh Hegde, Maninder Singh and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh delivered the goods for the home side.

Bengal Warriors ended up defeating U Mumba by 3 points to register their second consecutive home win of the season.

Here's a look at the updated raid and tackle points list as of 12th September 2019 -

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019

There are no changes in the Top 5 with Pawan Sehrawat leading the pack followed by Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali has moved into the 2nd position after amassing 4 tackle points against Bengal Warriors. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull, meanwhile, is closing in on the 50 tackle points milestone with a High 5 in the last game. Vishal Bhardwaj continues to lead the pack while Sumit and Mahender Singh are placed 4th and 5th respectively.