Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
37   //    01 Sep 2019, 23:01 IST

Pawan Sehrawat scored 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas
Pawan Sehrawat scored 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas

The fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium witnessed a Pawan Sehrawat special on the 2nd night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Bengaluru leg as the home side, Bengaluru Bulls, defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by 6 points. In the match played earlier in the night, U.P. Yoddha avenged their first loss against Bengal Warriors by defeating them in a close encounter.

Talking of the game between the Yoddhas and Warriors first, U.P. Yoddha's captain, Nitesh Kumar, registered his first High 5 of this season to help his side dominate the Bengal Warriors. He scored 7 tackle points in the match and he received good support from raider Shrikant Jadhav, who fell just 1 point short of a well deserved Super 10. Sumit too chipped in 4 tackle points while substitute raider, Ankush scored 2 points.

From the Bengal Warriors, Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored 4 touchpoints, 2 bonus points and 1 tackle point but Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan could not him support him. Corner defender, Baldev Singh registered a High 5 in the defence however, the Warriors lost the encounter by 3 points.

In the game played later, Pawan Sehrawat blew away the Tamil Thalaivas with his 17 raid points and Rohit Kumar supported him with 5 raid points. Amit Sheoran took a High 5 to trouble Rahul Chaudhari and co. whereas Mohit Sehrawat had pulled off a crucial super tackle.

Ajay Thakur's men failed to snap their winless streak despite Rahul Chaudhari's 8 points. Manjeet Chhillar returned to form with 4 tackle points and young defender, Sagar scored 3 tackle points in his 2 tackle attempts. Eventually, Bengaluru Bulls won the match by 6 points.

Here's a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two matches played on 1st September 2019 -

Most Raid Points

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list
Updated 'Most Raid Points' list


Pawan Sehrawat has solidified his position at the top with 148 raid points. Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal are the other 2 raiders who have crossed the 100 raid points mark this season while Maninder Singh's 3 raid points could not help him overtake Pardeep. Siddharth is at the 5th position on the leader-board.

Most Tackle Points

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list
Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj is at the helm of the 'Most Tackle Points' list with 42 tackle points but, Sumit has levelled his tally by scoring 4 tackle points tonight. Sandeep Dhull and Fazel Atrachali are at the 3rd and 4th positions whereas Mahender Singh has sneaked into the Top 5 with 36 tackle points.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls) Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
