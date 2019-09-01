Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 01 Sep 2019, 23:01 IST

Pawan Sehrawat scored 17 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas

The fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium witnessed a Pawan Sehrawat special on the 2nd night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Bengaluru leg as the home side, Bengaluru Bulls, defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by 6 points. In the match played earlier in the night, U.P. Yoddha avenged their first loss against Bengal Warriors by defeating them in a close encounter.

Talking of the game between the Yoddhas and Warriors first, U.P. Yoddha's captain, Nitesh Kumar, registered his first High 5 of this season to help his side dominate the Bengal Warriors. He scored 7 tackle points in the match and he received good support from raider Shrikant Jadhav, who fell just 1 point short of a well deserved Super 10. Sumit too chipped in 4 tackle points while substitute raider, Ankush scored 2 points.

From the Bengal Warriors, Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored 4 touchpoints, 2 bonus points and 1 tackle point but Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan could not him support him. Corner defender, Baldev Singh registered a High 5 in the defence however, the Warriors lost the encounter by 3 points.

In the game played later, Pawan Sehrawat blew away the Tamil Thalaivas with his 17 raid points and Rohit Kumar supported him with 5 raid points. Amit Sheoran took a High 5 to trouble Rahul Chaudhari and co. whereas Mohit Sehrawat had pulled off a crucial super tackle.

Ajay Thakur's men failed to snap their winless streak despite Rahul Chaudhari's 8 points. Manjeet Chhillar returned to form with 4 tackle points and young defender, Sagar scored 3 tackle points in his 2 tackle attempts. Eventually, Bengaluru Bulls won the match by 6 points.

Here's a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two matches played on 1st September 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat has solidified his position at the top with 148 raid points. Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal are the other 2 raiders who have crossed the 100 raid points mark this season while Maninder Singh's 3 raid points could not help him overtake Pardeep. Siddharth is at the 5th position on the leader-board.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj is at the helm of the 'Most Tackle Points' list with 42 tackle points but, Sumit has levelled his tally by scoring 4 tackle points tonight. Sandeep Dhull and Fazel Atrachali are at the 3rd and 4th positions whereas Mahender Singh has sneaked into the Top 5 with 36 tackle points.