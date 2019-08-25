Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddha

Naveen Kumar scored 16 raid points in today's game

The 2nd night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Delhi leg witnessed two lopsided clashes with the defending champions and the home team recording big wins in the two games. First, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the season one champions Jaipur Pink Panthers by 11 points while the hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. won their second consecutive home game by defeating U.P. Yoddha.

Speaking about the game between Jaipur and Bengaluru first, Rohit Kumar returned to form with a terrific Super 10 against the Panthers and he got good support from the team's defence as only for the second time in PKL history, three of the team's defenders recorded High 5s in the same game. Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh demolished the Jaipur raiding attack with their breathtaking performance. Pawan Sehrawat, too, chipped in with 8 points.

From Jaipur's side only Nitin Rawal could trouble the Bulls but his High 5 could not help the table-toppers win this encounter. The team's captain, Deepak Hooda opened his account in the 39th minute which shows how poorly the Pink Panthers played.

In the second game, Naveen Kumar's 16 raid points got support from Ravinder Pahal's High 5 as Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated U.P. Yoddha by 9 points. While Delhi were running away with the match quite easily, Rishank Devadiga's late 4-point raid helped the Yoddhas reduce the score difference. Also, Monu Goyat's Super 10 saved U.P. Yoddha from an embarrassing defeat.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have now taken the top spot on the points table while Jaipur have slipped to the 2nd position. The Bulls have risen to the 4th spot with U.P. Yoddha staying at the 10th position.

Here's a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the two matches played on 25th August.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are leading the race with 128 and 104 raid points respectively. Deepak Niwas Hooda has managed to hold the 5th spot while Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai are at the 3rd and 4th positions.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Dhull has regained the top spot from Vishal Bharadwaj after the Telugu Titans defender reached at the helm last night. Mahender Singh's High 5 has helped him overtake Jaideep with U.P. Yoddha's Sumit taking the 3rd spot with his 33 tackle points.