Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Pardeep Narwal's 19 raid points went in vain as Patna Pirates lost the match against Dabang Delhi K.C.

The penultimate day of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Jaipur leg featured a solitary encounter where the three-time champions, Patna Pirates battled the dominant Dabang Delhi K.C. side. As expected, the raiders of both the teams lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with their unbelievable performances. Ultimately, Delhi reclaimed their top spot on the points table with a 43-39 win.

Among the top performers of the match was Pardeep Narwal, who stole the show with his rich haul of 19 raid points. He took 18 touch points and 1 bonus point to give Patna Pirates a solid lead. However, the defense squandered that lead as all the defenders of Patna disappointed tonight.

Vikas Jaglan was the top scorer from the defense with just 2 tackle points. Jang Kun Lee supported Pardeep with 7 raid points but apart from that, there was no support available for the captain.

Monu failed to open his account and there were a lot of unsuccessful tackles as well. Delhi's Vijay and Naveen Kumar took the maximum advantage of this poor show as both the raiders registered Super 10s in the contest. In fact, it was Vijay's 5-pointer raid which turned the match in Delhi's favour.

Chandran Ranjit too chipped in with 8 points and cover defender Anil Kumar led the defense line with 4 tackle points.

On that note, let us have a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 26th September 2019 -

Pardeep Narwal is the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019

Pardeep Narwal has reached the pinnacle of the raid points list with 243 raid points. Pawan Sehrawat is at the 2nd spot with Naveen Kumar just 10 points behind him. Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai are the other raiders in the top 5.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

There is no change in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard as very few tackle points were scored tonight. Sandeep Dhull and Vishal Bhardwaj both will be in action tomorrow so expect some changes in this list.

