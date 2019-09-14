Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola's heroics helped Haryana Steelers defeat Tamil Thalaivas

The Pune leg of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 kicked off with a bang as home team, Puneri Paltan recorded a victory over two-time runners-up, Gujarat Fortune Giants. Nitin Tomar and Surjeet Singh starred for the home side as they leapfrogged to the 9th position on the points table.

In the next encounter, Vikash Khandola and Vinay ensured that Tamil Thalaivas do not snap their losing streak and lose yet another match this season. This was Haryana Steelers' first-ever win against the Chennai-based franchise.

Talking about the game between Pune and Gujarat first, Services raider, Nitin Tomar returned to form with 11 raid points in the match while he got good support from defenders, Surjeet Singh and Balasaheb Jadhav who scored 5 tackle points each.

From the Gujarat side, Sachin tried to avoid the defeat by scoring a Super 10 but, his team lost the match by 10 points. The defensive unit of the Fortune Giants could not come to the party because of Tomar's exploits.

Next, the Tamil Thalaivas tried their best to end their losing streak but, the Haryana Steelers pulled off an eight-point win against them. Khandola and Vinay scored Super 10s in the raiding department while Vikas Kale scored 4 tackle points to support the duo.

Rahul Chaudhari aggregated 10 raid points while V. Ajith Kumar contributed 9 points to the team's total but, the defence of Tamil Thalaivas let the team down. Kenyan player, Victor Obiero was the surprise package of the day as he scored 5 points in the match.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two encounters played tonight -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat continues to be the top raider of the season while Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh hold the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. Vikas Kandola has overtaken Siddharth Desai to grab the 5th position in the raiders' leader-board.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

There are no changes in the Top 5 of the defenders leader-board despite Surjeet Singh's good performance. Sandeep Dhull is leading the list with 54 tackle points and he is followed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sumit and Mahender Singh.