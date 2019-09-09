Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal scored 26 raid points tonight!

The third day of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Kolkata leg saw a lopsided encounter between 3-time winners, Patna Pirates and an out-of-form Tamil Thalaivas side. Pardeep Narwal shattered multiple records on a single night as Patna recorded a famous win over the Chennai-based franchise.

Earlier in the night, two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants locked horns with U.P. Yoddha and the Yoddhas made history by recording their first win over Gujarat in PKL history.

In the match between Gujarat and U.P. Yoddha, both the teams traded points in the initial phase of the encounter before the Lucknow-based franchise gained momentum and inflicted an all-out on Gujarat. Sunil Kumar's men came back into the contest like champions but ultimately, Nitesh Kumar and Co. won the match 33-26.

Shrikant Jadhav scored 6 raid points for the winning team while defender Sumit recorded a High 5. From the Gujarat side, Sachin Tanwar scored a Super 10 and captain Sunil Kumar supported him with 6 tackle points.

Next, Pardeep Narwal took the court and ran through the entire Tamil Thalaivas squad. Narwal scored 26 raid points in the match, one point more than what the 10 men, who played for Chennai in this match, could score. Narwal received good support from Jaideep who scored 7 tackle points as Patna won the match 51-25.

V. Ajith Kumar was the lone bright spot for Manjeet Chhillar's team as he fought like a lone warrior and scored 10 raid points.

With so many heroic performances taking place tonight, the 'Most Raid Points' and the 'Most Tackle Points' list underwent major changes. Here's a look at who the top defenders and the top raiders of PKL 2019 are, as updated on 9th September 2019:

Pawan Sehrawat is the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019

Despite Pardeep Narwal's magnificent performance, he could not overtake Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as the player with the most raid points in PKL 7. Naveen Kumar is the other raider in the list of top 3 raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019. Pardeep Narwal's total raid points are 158, which are much more than that of Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai who are in 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Vishal Bhardwaj is the top defender of Pro Kabaddi 2019

There are 2 changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list. First, Sumit has leaped to the 2nd spot overtaking Mahender Singh and Sandeep Dhull and now, at number 5 we have Gujarat Fortune Giants' skipper Sunil Kumar.