Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

In a game where over 100 points were scored, Siddharth Desai could only score 3 points!

The fans in attendance at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula were in for a treat last night as the Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans competed in one of the best matches in Pro Kabaddi League history. During the 40 minutes, the two teams scored a combined total of 103 points, with three raiders scoring a Super 10 and three defenders taking a High 5.

Ultimately, Puneri Paltan prevailed in this contest as the scoreline read 53-50 in their favor when the referee blew the final whistle.

Manjeet led the raiding attack of Puneri Paltan with 11 raid points while the team's young raider Sushant Sail supported him to perfection by contributing 9 raid points. Skipper Surjeet Singh returned to the court in style with a magnificent High 5. Apart from them, Iranian raider Emad Sedaghatnia chipped in with 6 raid points in 6 raids after coming in as a substitute.

Rakesh Gowda was the star for the Hyderabad-based franchise. He took 12 touchpoints, 4 bonus points and a tackle point as well, however, his team fell short by 3 points in the end. Aakash Arsul and Krushna Madane registered High 5s in the defence while the Iranian all-rounder Farhad Milghardan showcased his raiding abilities with a Super 10.

The biggest disappointments of the night were Siddharth Desai and Sagar Krishna. The Telugu Titans star could only score 3 raid points in this high-scoring match whereas Sagar could not even open his account in the game.

On that note, let us now have a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' List

As Siddharth Desai could not make an impact in the last match, there are no changes in the 'Most Raid Points' list of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal are the top 3 raiders of the season, followed by Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai at number 4 and number 5.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Since Vishal Bhardwaj did not feature in the previous match, he missed the golden opportunity of grabbing the 2nd position on the defenders' leaderboard. There were no changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list as well, with Sandeep Dhull, Fazel Atrachali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sumit and Baldev Singh holding the top 5 positions.