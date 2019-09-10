Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans once again this season

The 4th day of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Kolkata leg featured only one encounter where arch rivals, U Mumba and Telugu Titans locked horns with each other. U Mumba had defeated the Titans in this season's opening encounter hence, they were the favourites to win this one as well.

And, the Mumbai-based franchise did not disappoint its fans as they bulldozed Abozar Mighani's men by 14 points. It was all even until the first half but, Telugu Titans lost the plot in the 2nd half to lose the match.

Arjun Deshwal was the hero of the match for U Mumba as he scored 9 raid points to emerge as the best raider of the game. He received good support from his skipper, Fazel Atrachali who scored 6 points in the defensive unit.

The team's secondary raider, Rohit Baliyan too came to the party against his former side by scoring 7 points while all-rounder Sandeep Narwal continued his fine form with 4 points in this match.

From Telugu Titans, Rakesh Gowda tried his best but his teammates just could not support him. Gowda surprised everyone by scoring 4 raid points and 3 tackle points in the match. The team's key defender, Vishal Bhardwaj crossed the 50-tackle-point milestone this season with 4 points in this match. Apart from them, no one could trouble U Mumba.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list as on 10th September 2019 -

Pawan Sehrawat is the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019

There are no changes in the Top 5 of the list of raiders with the highest raid points in PKL 2019. Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai are the top 5 raiders of the season and tonight, Desai reduced the gap between himself and Singh to just 1 point.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj has solidified his position at the top with 53 tackle points and U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali has leapfrogged Mahender Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dhull to grab the 3rd position. Sumit of U.P. Yoddha is in the 2nd position.

