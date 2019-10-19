Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the final

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Oct 2019, 22:11 IST

Naveen Kumar's Super 10 could not help Dabang Delhi win the PKL title

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 ended tonight as the Bengal Warriors defeated the table-toppers of this season, Dabang Delhi K.C. to win their maiden PKL trophy. Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde played the key roles for Bengal Warriors as they scored 18 points between themselves and helped their team win the match 39-34.

Naveen Kumar led the charge for Dabang Delhi K.C. once again with 18 raid points in the match. However, none of the other players could support him. The cover defender Anil Kumar scored 3 points in the match while Vijay too chipped in with 3 points.

From the champions' side, Jeeva Kumar brought his 'A' game to the table by scoring 4 tackle points in the match. He received good support from Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, who scored 2 tackle points each. Also, substitute raider Ravindra Kumawat left his mark with 6 raid points.

As the season comes to an end, let us have a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the final of Pro Kabaddi 2019 :

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat has finished the season as the best raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 346 raid points. Pardeep Narwal occupies the 2nd position with 302 raid points while Naveen Kumar scored 301 raid points in 23 games to finish at the 3rd spot. Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh are the other raiders in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

U Mumba's captain Fazel Atrachali wins the award of the best defender with 82 tackle points in 24 matches. Sumit and Nitesh Kumar finished at the 2nd and 3rd positions whereas Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Baldev Singh complete the top 5 of the 'Most Tackle Points' list.