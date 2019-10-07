Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Greater Noida leg

V. Ajith Kumar's heroics helped Tamil Thalaivas snap their 14-match losing streak

The third day of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Greater Noida leg featured two star-studded encounters where the two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants recorded a big win over Telugu Titans in the first match while the Tamil Thalaivas broke their losing streak by defeating the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Talking about the match between Gujarat and Titans first, Sonu Jaglam led the charge for his side with 17 touchpoints in the match. He received support from skipper Rohit Gulia, who scored 9 points to guide Gujarat to a 10-point win. Among the defenders, Parvesh Bhainswal chipped in with 4 crucial tackle points while substitute Pankaj scored a High 5 to bring about a big win for Gujarat.

From the losing team, Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points and Rakesh Gowda picked up six points, but yet again none of the other players could step up and deliver in this game. Substitute Palle Mallikarjun tried to save the day for the Hyderabad-based franchise with 5 points but, the scoreline read 48-38 in Fortune Giants' favor when the referees blew the final whistle.

In the encounter played later in the night, V. Ajith Kumar shone with a Super 10 while Rahul Chaudhari scored 5 raid points in the match. The Jaipur Pink Panthers missed the services of their regular captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, as they suffered a close two-point defeat in this match. The trio of Deepak Narwal, Amit Hooda and Nilesh Salunke but the Thalaivas held on to their lead and picked up win.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists as on 7th October 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

There were no changes in the list of the Top 5 raiders of the season, but Siddharth Desai crossed the 200 raid point mark, courtesy of his Super 10 against the Gujarat Fortune Giants. Pardeep Narwal continued to lead the charts while Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Maninder Singh held on to their position on the list.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

Sandeep Dhull picked up two tackle points that saw him build a lead of eight points at the top as Sumit, Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh continue to trail him by close margins. Vishal Bhardwaj also overtook the tally of Nitesh Kumar to grab the 5th position.