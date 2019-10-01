Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Panchkula leg

Maninder Singh has been unstoppable this season

The Pro Kabaddi caravan reached Panchkula last Saturday as Haryana Steelers geared up to host the tournament for the next seven nights.

The Steelers have entertained the home fans with their performances so far and have earned themselves a spot in the playoffs following a close win over Gujarat Fortune Giants. However, Dharmaraj Cheralathan's men suffered a defeat against U.P. Yoddha and will now look to bounce back ahead of the most important phase of the tournament.

Vikas Kandola and Ravi Kumar have starred for the home franchise in the raiding and defensive departments, respectively.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar continued his streak of Super 10s with 34 raid points in two matches whereas Maninder Singh helped Bengal Warriors defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. with 13 raid points.

Pawan Sehrawat, Siddharth Sirish Desai and Pardeep Narwal are yet to play a match in Panchkula.

U.P. Yoddha's Sumit guided his team to victory last time around with 3 tackle points. The league's top two defenders, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sandeep Dhull, did not feature in the first half of the Panchkula leg but Fazel Atrachali and Baldev Singh led their respective teams' defence from the front.

Both of them secured 3 tackle points to guide their respective teams one step closer to the playoffs.

On that note, let's take a look at the updated raid and tackle points lists after the first half of the Panchkula leg.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

Naveen Kumar has replaced Pardeep Narwal as the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019 while Bengal's Maninder Singh has narrowed the gap to the top 3. Siddharth Desai is in the fifth position with 174 raid points in 18 games.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

Sumit has drawn level with Vishal Bhardwaj while Fazel Atrachali and Baldev Singh are closing in on the top 3. Sandeep Dhull continues to be the top defender of the season.