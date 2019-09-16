Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Pune leg

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 // 16 Sep 2019, 23:35 IST

Siddharth Desai is back in the top raiders list of PKL 2019

The first half of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg has been quite an entertaining one. The home team, Puneri Paltan won their opening home game only to falter in the next one while Dabang Delhi K.C. solidified their position at the top with two back-to-back wins. Tamil Thalaivas' losing streak did not end and Gujarat Fortune Giants too could not get back to winning ways.

Among the individual stars, Naveen Kumar recorded Super 10s in the matches against Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans. Siddharth Desai too scored 12 raid points versus Dabang Delhi K.C. Also, Vikash Kandola and Rahul Chaudhari registered Super 10s in the match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.

From the Gujarat Fortune Giants, all-rounder Rohit Gulia recorded 13 points against Dabang Delhi K.C. but it was Sachin Tanwar who scored 10 raid points for his team on the opening night. Pardeep Narwal too aggregated 18 raid points against Puneri Paltan.

Among the defenders, Neeraj Kumar stunned the fans by taking 11 tackle points against Puneri Paltan. Apart from that, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sumit continued to impress the fans.

On that note, let us have a look at the list of top raiders and top defenders of Pro Kabaddi League 2019, as on 16th September 2019 -

Pawan Sehrawat is the top raider of the season

Pawan Sehrawat is at the helm of the leaderboard with 206 raid points while Naveen Kumar has returned to the 2nd position with 197 raid points. Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh are at the 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Siddharth Desai has replaced Vikash Kandola at the 5th spot with 125 raid points.

Sandeep Dhull is the top defender of PKL 2019

There are no changes in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard with Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Bhardwaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sumit and Neeraj Kumar holding on to their positions tightly.

