Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Greater Noida leg

Pawan Sehrawat could not help Bengaluru Bulls win against U.P. Yoddha

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League entered its final phase last week when the caravan of the tournament reached Greater Noida. U.P. Yoddha played the host as fans at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex got a chance to witness their favourite kabaddi stars.

Shrikant Jadhav emerged as the most successful raider of the home team with 25 raid points in 3 games while skipper Nitesh Kumar led the defence from the front with 20 tackle points in 4 matches. Also, young defender Sumit chipped in with 12 tackle points in the 3 matches he played.

Among the star players, Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 raid points for Bengaluru Bulls albeit in a losing cause whereas Naveen Kumar continued his streak of Super 10s with a fine performance against U Mumba. Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai ended his PKL 2019 campaign on a high with 2 Super 10s in the Greater Noida leg.

Pardeep Narwal owned the defence of Bengal Warriors with 34 raid points in his last match of the tournament.

Among the defenders, Fazel Atrachali dominated the proceedings with 14 tackle points in 2 games. Sandeep Dhull's Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign ended on a dismal note as he took only 2 tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas but PO Surjeet Singh proved his mettle with a High 5 against the hosts.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the end of the league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat has become the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019 with his Super 10 against U.P. Yoddha. Pardeep Narwal has slipped to the 2nd spot while Naveen Kumar owns the third position. Thus, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are the top three raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019. Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh are at the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Fazel Atrachali has become the top defender of Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 78 tackle points in 22 matches. Sandeep Dhull is in the 2nd spot of the 'Most Tackle Points' list while Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are at the third and fourth positions respectively. Also, Surjeet Singh holds the fifth rank.

