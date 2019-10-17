Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the semifinals

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 91 // 17 Oct 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pawan Sehrawat's campaign in PKL 2019 has come to an end

The EKA Arena of Ahmedabad hosted two nail-biting semifinal matches last night where the table-toppers of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi K.C. and the 2nd best team of the league round, Bengal Warriors sealed their places in the final. Interestingly, this is the first time Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have made it to the final match in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pawan Sehrawat led the charge for Bengaluru Bulls once again with 18 raid points. However, the star raider could not inspire the defending champions to a victory as they lost the match by 6 points. Naveen Kumar extended his streak of Super 10s to 20 this season by scoring 15 raid points for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Kumar received the support of Chandran Ranjit who scored 9 points in the game while left-cover defender Anil Kumar chipped in 4 tackle points as well.

From the losing team, Sumit Singh and Rohit Kumar scored 6 and 5 points respectively. However, the team's defence struggled to generate any momentum which ultimately led to the ouster of the Bengaluru Bulls.

In the second semifinal match, Bengal Warriors snapped their 5-match losing streak in the playoffs stage with a close win over the Season 2 champions U Mumba. Sukesh Hegde emerged as the star for Bengal Warriors with 8 raid points. The most noteworthy point of the second semifinal match was that Hegde was not tackled even once in the match.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh proved his value once again with 5 raid points and among the defenders, Rinku Narwal took 4 tackle points.

Abhishek Singh scored yet another Super 10 in this match but the other raiders could not support him much. All-rounder Sandeep Narwal tried his best, however, the team lost the match by 2 points in the end.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the semifinals -

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat's PKL 2019 campaign has ended with 339 raid points in 24 matches. The second-placed Pardeep Narwal is already out of the competition while Naveen Kumar will have to score a minimum of 57 raid points in the final to overtake Sehrawat. Since the possibility of that happening is negligible, Pawan Sehrawat will most likely win the crown of the 'Best Raider' of the tournament.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Fazel Atrachali will undoubtedly win the 'Best Defender' award as he has a lead of 18 points over the only defender of this list who will play in the final. Baldev Singh needs to score 19 tackle points to steal the top place from Atrachali. However, the chances of him scalping that many tackle points in the final match are zero.

Hence, the Iranian will end the season as the top defender while Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will share the 2nd spot.