Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria

Fazel Atrachali's brilliance helped U Mumba defeat Haryana Steelers by 6 points

The penultimate night of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Greater Noida leg witnessed a solitary encounter featuring two of the top six teams of the competition as U Mumba locked horns with the Haryana Steelers. In a match where star players like Abhishek Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Rohit Baliyan did not take part, U Mumba defeated their opponents by a margin of six points.

Two young raiders, Vinay and Ajinkya Kapre ruled the roost at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex tonight. While Vinay scored 11 raid points for Haryana, Kapre missed out on his Super 10 by just one point.

South Korean raider Dong Geon Lee too missed his Super 10 by one point as he took four touch points and five bonus points for the winning side. Skipper Fazel Atrachali led the defensive unit from the front with 8 tackle points and Sandeep Narwal picked up a High 5 to support his captain.

Stand-in captain of Haryana, Vikash Kandola could not repeat his past performances as he could score only six raid points in this match, whereas Prashanth Kumar Rai's substitute, Naveen scored 4 points in the match. Also, cover defender Ravi Kumar chipped in with 4 crucial tackle points. However, U Mumba won the match 39-33 eventually.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 10th October, 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

There are zero changes in the raiders' leaderboard as Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are the top three raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019, followed by Siddharth Sirish Desai and Maninder Singh at number 4 and number 5 positions respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

Fazel Atrachali's eight tackle points have taken him to the second spot on the defenders' leaderboard and he is now just one point away from the top defender of the league, Sandeep Dhull. Sumit, Nitesh Kumar and Surjeet Singh are the other three defenders in the top five.

