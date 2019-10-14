Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 139 // 14 Oct 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 helped U Mumba defeat Haryana Steelers

The playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 got underway in the most thrilling way possible as Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha played out a tie in the Eliminator 1 match. The defending champions then progressed to the semi-finals with a win in extra time.

In the encounter played later, U Mumba sealed their place in the final four with an 8-point win against Haryana Steelers. They will now meet Bengal Warriors in the semi-final match.

In the match between Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha, Rishank Devadiga led the charge for U.P. Yoddha with 11 raid points in the match. He received the support of Shrikant Jadhav who missed out on his Super 10 by a whisker and Surender Gill who took 5 raid points. The corner defenders, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar chipped in with High 5s, yet U.P. Yoddha lost the match.

The reason behind U.P. Yoddha's loss was Pawan Sehrawat's epic performance. The skipper of Bengaluru Bulls took 20 points in the match to guide his team to the next round. Also, Sumit Singh supported him to perfection with 7 points.

In the Eliminator 2 match, Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal scored 31 points between themselves to blow away the Haryana Steelers. While Deshwal scored 15 raid points, his partner Abhishek contributed 16 raid points to the team's score. Skipper Fazel Atrachali backed them with 3 tackle points.

From the losing side, Vikash Kandola amassed 13 points whereas Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay scored 9 raid points each but the defence's poor show ensured that Haryana lose the match 38-46.

Here's a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 14th October 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat has cemented his position as the top raider of Pro Kabaddi 2019 with 321 raid points while Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar are the other raiders in the top 3. Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh continue to be at the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Fazel Atrachali has aggregated 81 tackle points in 23 matches to consolidate his position at the top of the 'Most Tackle Points' list. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit's seasons have come to an end and co-incidentally, both the defenders have finished the season with 75 tackle points. Sandeep Dhull and Surjeet Singh are the other defenders in the top 5.