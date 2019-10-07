Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after U.P. Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 64 // 07 Oct 2019, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nitin Tomar's 7 raid points could not help Puneri Paltan defeat U.P. Yoddha

The fans at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Patheek Sports Complex were in for a treat last night as Pardeep Narwal entertained them to perfection in the game between the Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates. The Pirates' skipper scored 34 raid points in the match to inspire his team to a 28-point win over the second-placed Bengal Warriors team as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Later in the night, the home side U.P. Yoddha recorded their second home win of the season by overcoming a challenge from the Puneri Paltan by four points. Rishank Devadiga proved to be the star of the night with 7 raid points in the match.

Talking about the match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates first, Pardeep Narwal absolutely decimated the Kolkata-based franchise with 29 touch points, 5 bonus points and 2 tackle points. Jang Kun Lee supported him to perfection with 8 points in the match while Neeraj Kumar picked up a High 5 in the defensive unit.

Bengal fielded a second-string playing seven but the likes of Sourabh Patil and Rakesh Narwal did not fail to impress as both the raiders recorded Super 10s in the match. Even young raider Avinash AR came in as a substitute and scored 4 raid points. However, the trio's efforts went in vain as Patna defeated them by the scoreline of 69-41.

In the second match of the day, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar and Amit Kumar led the charge for Puneri Paltan against U.P. Yoddha but the brilliance of Nitesh Kumar in the defence ensured that his team does not lose the match. Nitesh scored six tackle points and Rishank supported him with seven points to inspire the Yoddhas to a win.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the game between U.P. Yoddha and Puneri Paltan -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pardeep Narwal has grabbed the No.1 position on the raiders' leader-board once again with 302 raid points in 22 matches. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has moved one position down to second place while Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai continue to hold the 3rd, 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Nitesh Kumar and Surjeet Singh have sneaked into the Top 5 with 62 and 63 tackle points, respectively. Sumit did not feature in the previous match, meaning that the difference between him and Sandeep Dhull continues to be six points, while Fazel Atrachali is at the third position on the 'Most Tackle Points' list.