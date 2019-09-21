Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas lost their match against UP Yoddha tonight

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 kicked off in style as the hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a thrilling tie with the Gujarat Fortune Giants. In the second match of the night, Shrikant Jadhav and Sumit's brilliance helped UP Yoddha notch up a big win over the out-of-form Tamil Thalaivas.

In the opening encounter, Jaipur Pink Panthers' young cover defender, Vishal stole the show with 9 tackle points in the match. His 3 Super Tackles played an important role in helping the home team avoid a defeat in the first match. Deepak Hooda could score only 4 points while Nitin Rawal too chipped in with 4 points.

From the Gujarat Fortune Giants side, Sachin Tanwar aggregated 5 raid points and he received support from cover defender, Parvesh Bhainswal who secured a High 5 in the defensive unit. All-rounder More G.B. scored 4 points in the match and captain Sunil Kumar contributed 3 points to the team's cause.

In the succeeding match, Shrikant Jadhav led UP Yoddha to a comfortable win with 8 raid points and Surender Gill supported him with 7 points. The team's corner defender, Sumit scalped 5 victims in the match.

Tamil Thalaivas disappointed once again as their defenders let the team down. Rahul Chaudhari was the top scorer of the team with 5 points and V. Ajith Kumar supported him with 4 points but in the end UP Yoddha won the match 42-22.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on September 21, 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

There is no change in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard as Pawan Sehrawat continues to lead the list. Pardeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, and Siddharth Desai are right behind him.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Dhull has reclaimed the top spot by overtaking Vishal Bhardwaj. He is 1 point ahead of Bhardwaj now while UP Yoddha's Sumit too is now level with the Telugu Titans defender at 58 tackle points. U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali and Puneri Paltan's Surjeet Singh are at the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

