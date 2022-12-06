Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs HAR

Two important matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Fight to the Playoffs round took place on Monday night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. In the first game, three-time champions Patna Pirates squared off against Puneri Paltan.

Later in the evening, inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers went head-to-head with Manjeet Dahiya's Haryana Steelers. Incidentally, both matches ended with a 44-30 scoreline. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, respectively.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after yesterday's two matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal retained the number one position by scoring five raid points against the Haryana Steelers. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star now has 269 raid points from 21 matches. Bharat Hooda, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, and Narender Hoshiyar, who follow Deshwal on the list, were not in action last night.

None of the other raiders could overtake them as the aforementioned quartet held on to their places in the top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar has moved up to third position from fourth (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee could not score any tackle points in the match against the Haryana Steelers. Still, he continues to be the top defender of the season with 76 tackle points in 21 matches.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is right behind him. The Patna Pirates all-rounder recorded a High 5 against Puneri Paltan. His efforts went in vain as his team lost the match by 14 points, but Chiyaneh has reduced the gap between himself and Ankush Rathee to two tackle points on the defenders' leaderboard.

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar earned three tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. The three points have helped him attain the third position on the PKL 2022 leaderboard. He now has 58 tackle points from 21 matches.

