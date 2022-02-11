Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs PAT

Fans witnessed a double-header in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night. The first match of the night saw the Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi KC. After a lot of back and forth, the game ended in a draw with the two teams scoring 39 points each.

Later in the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates battled Puneri Paltan. Fans expected it to be a close match as both teams had a ton of momentum coming into this contest. However, it proved to be a one-sided match, where Patna emerged victorious 43-26.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #BENvDEL The match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. ends in a tie 🤯📸 Pro Kabaddi League The match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. ends in a tie 🤯📸 Pro Kabaddi League#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #BENvDEL https://t.co/CdQA1KtBxD

Now that yesterday's two games are over, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #PUNvPAT A convincing win for Patna Pirates over Puneri Paltan📸 Pro Kabaddi League A convincing win for Patna Pirates over Puneri Paltan 💥📸 Pro Kabaddi League#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #PUNvPAT https://t.co/ZtvoPnTfjA

Naveen Kumar has jumped from sixth to fourth position on the raiders' leaderboard by scoring 16 points against the Bengal Warriors. Kumar overtook Surender Gill and Vikash Khandola, taking his overall tally to 164 raid points.

Maninder Singh has inched even closer to the top spot after scoring 16 points last night. The difference between him and Pawan Sehrawat is now down to 13 points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Neeraj Kumar is back in the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Neeraj Kumar has entered the top six of the defenders' leaderboard by scoring two tackle points last night against Puneri Paltan. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh crossed the 60 tackle-point mark by adding three points to his overall tally last night.

Sagar continues to be the number one defender this season with 73 tackle points to his name from 18 matches.

The PKL 2022 action will continue tonight with another double-header. Haryana Steelers will battle Puneri Paltan, while former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will cross swords with UP Yoddha.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee