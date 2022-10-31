Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs DEL

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fans witnessed a double-header on a Super Sunday last night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Jaipur Pink Panthers took on the Bengaluru Bulls in a top-of-the-table clash, while defending champions Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with Sagar Rathee's Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengaluru Bulls won the first match by six points. They defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31, riding on Bharat Hooda's Super 10. Later in the night, Narender Hoshiyar's 24-point haul helped the Tamil Thalaivas record a 49-39 win over Dabang Delhi KC.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar holds the top spot in the Most Raid Points list. He scored five raid points against Tamil Thalaivas before being substituted in the 22nd minute. Kumar's tally stands at 112 raid points from nine matches.

Bharat Hooda has climbed to second position after scoring 10 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He became the second raider to score 100 raid points this season.

Rakesh Sangroya has slipped to third position courtesy of Bharat Hooda's rise, while Narender Hoshiyar has entered the top five after scoring 23 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC. Narender holds fifth position with 84 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar and Saurabh Nandal jointly hold the top position in the leaderboard (Image: PKL)

After the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, Sunil Kumar, Saurabh Nandal and Ankush overtook Girish Maruti Ernak in the Most Tackle Points list. Ernak has now slipped to fourth position.

Sunil and Saurabh jointly hold first place with 31 tackle points each. Ankush is right behind them with 29 tackle points in his account.

