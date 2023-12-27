Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs GUJ match

The Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 ended with a couple of thrilling encounters. Home team Tamil Thalaivas suffered a 30-33 defeat in their contest with the Gujarat Giants much to the disappointment of home fans

Before the battle between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants, they witnessed a tie between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Naveen Kumar suffered a brutal injury during the game, but Delhi managed a 32-32 draw against the defending champions.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in PKL 10 after the Chennai leg.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Maninder Singh (78 points) and Pawan Sehrawat continue to hold the top two positions on the raiders' leaderboard. Arjun Deshwal has moved up from fifth to third position after scoring 12 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star now has 76 raid points from eight matches, the same as second-placed Pawan.

Surender Gill and Naveen Kumar have dropped to fourth and fifth positions, respectively because of Arjun's rise. Bharat continues to be in the sixth spot.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sahil Gulia now has 32 tackle points in his account (Image: PKL)

Sahil Gulia is the number one defender on the leaderboard with 32 tackle points from eight matches. The Tamil Thalaivas left corner defender scored two tackle points against the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight.

Shubham Shinde and Mohammadreza Shadloui are the other defenders present in the top 3. Sombir and Fazel Atrachali occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively after scoring four and three tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas, respectively. Jaipur Pink Panthers' rising star Ankush is on sixth. He earned seven tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC and now has total 23 tackle points.