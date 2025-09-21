Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs TAM

Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-36 in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Saturday, September 20. Shivam Patare once again was the best player for Haryana Steelers with seven successful raids and a total of nine raid points. He bagged eight touch points and one bonus point.
Vinay was the second best raider for Haryana Steelers with seven raid points which includes five touch points and two bonus points.
Sahil Narwal, captain Jaideep and Hardeep handled the defence department. Sahil and Jaideep both made three successful tackles while Hardeep performed two successful tackles.
For the Tamil Thalaivas, captain Arjun Deshwal once again outperformed everyone with another Super 10. He bagged thirteen raid points including eleven touch points and two bonus points. Himanshu and Arulnanthababu were the other two performers from the Tamil Thalaivas.
Earlier in the evening, Patna Pirates overcame Dabang Delhi 33-30 to record their second win of the season.
On that note, here is a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
With thirteen points against Haryana Steelers, Arjun Deshwal has continued to bag points. Arjun has been performing well despite his team's poor performance. He has jumped to fifth position with a total of 79 points in seven matches just below Devank, Nitin, Ashu and Bharat.
Haryana Steelers' star raider Shivam Patare has also jumped seventh position with a total of 77 points in just the right matches. He bagged nine points on Saturday which helped him jump from eleventh position to seventh. Another good match will help him jump further amongst the top raiders.
Devank Dalal is still at the top of the raid points table with a total of 109 points in just nine matches. He is followed by Nitin Kumar and Ashu Malik who are still at 87 and 84 points respectively.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Captain Jaideep from Haryana Steelers has jumped from eighth to second position as he bagged three successful tackle points in today's match against Tamil Thalaivas. He is currently just one place below Gaurav Khatri, who leads the table with thirty points.
Nitesh Kumar from Tamil Thalaivas is currently placed twelfth in the tackle points table with nineteen points in just seven matches. He bagged two tackle points in today's match.