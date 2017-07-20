Pro Kabaddi winners list of all seasons

As we countdown to the beginning of a new season, take a look back at past winners.

by Sarthak Sharma News 20 Jul 2017, 01:28 IST

The Pirates are the defending champions

The world of kabaddi has given fans plenty to rejoice about in the past few years. India have obviously been a massive part of the entire kabaddi fraternity and none more so than when the country decided to come up with a league solely for the promotion of the sport.

The Pro Kabaddi League commenced in 2014, following the success of football leagues such as the ISL in India, and has proven to be a major success. Since its inception, ratings have skyrocketed, proving what a beloved sport it still is, especially in rural India.

With more eyes on them, kabaddi players have become superstars in their own right and have showcased their skills under the bright lights of the PKL.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Prize money will be 4 times higher than previous edition

With a new season of the PKL ready to make its way to television sets all across the country, we decided to take a look back at the past winners:

Season 1 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

The first ever season of the PKL got off to a rollicking start and the Pink Panthers from Jaipur flexed their muscles in the group stage of the league, sweeping aside oppositions en route to the first ever final.

In the final, they faced off against the U Mumba team and disposed of their challengers comfortably by a 35-24 margin. The star players from the team were Rohit Rana and Maninder Singh.

Season 2 - U Mumba

The Mumbai-based outfit got their revenge in the following PKL season as they ran out winners, triumphing over the Bengaluru Bulls in the final. The U Mumba team depended on their impressive raiders and resolute defence to lift the PKL trophy at the end of the second edition.

Season 3 - Patna Pirates

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Patna Pirates emerged as strong contenders in the third edition of the PKL and proved just what an improved team they were as they ran out winners by a nail biting 31-28 margin in the final.

Deepak Narwal provided the telling raid and forever etched himself into Patna folklore.

Season 4 - Patna Pirates

Another Narwal, Pardeep this time, made notable contributions in yet another stunning season for the Pirates, as the Patna side swept the Jaipur Pink Panthers away in a comprehensive 37-29 victory and subsequently lifted their second successive PKL crown.

The team are now the defending champions and will head into Season 5 full of confidence.