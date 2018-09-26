Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Sachin Tanwar: "Anup Kumar is my idol in the sport"

Sachin Tanwar was the most impressive raider for the Gujarat Fortunegiants last season

Sachin Tanwar was one of the finds of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 as the young raider led the charge on the mat for the Gujarat Fortunegiants as they reached the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in their debut season.

Sachin's debut season in the PKL saw him garner a tally of 159 raid points and he was the 10th highest scoring raider overall in the league and the best raider for the Gujarat Fortunegiants ahead of Sukesh Hegde and Mahendra Ganesh Rajput. His impressive performances prompted the Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar Ltd-owned franchise to retain the 18-year old Sachin for a price of 56.87 Lakhs. At such a young age, the faith shown by the franchise in him further solidifies his credentials on the mat.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sachin Tanwar spoke of his ambitions going into the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 that begins on October 7, 2018. Gujarat Fortunegiants will begin their campaign on October 9, 2018 against the Dabang Delhi KC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the first leg of the three-month long tournament.

After a stellar show in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Sachin aspires to bring the championship to Gujarat this time around after losing out in the final last year to Patna Pirates.

We have a young side this time around and a good bunch of players in the squad. We will give our best to perform well and win the cup this season.

The young Sachin considers Anup Kumar, former Indian National Kabaddi captain and current Jaipur Pink Panthers player as his inspiration in the game. When it comes to finding inspiration amongst his Gujarat teammates, Sachin looks up to newly announced Gujarat Fortunegiants skipper Sunil Kumar.

Sachin spoke highly of the fans of the Gujarat Fortunegiants franchise and wants them to continue their support this season as well.

I want to ask the Gujarat Fortunegiants fans to fully support us and come to the stadium to watch our matches.

Sachin is a man who does his talking on the mat and will be raring to lead the charge for the Fortunegiants in the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League and will be one of the players to surely watch out for.