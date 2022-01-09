PUN vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 43

Defending champions Bengal Warriors will battle Puneri Paltan in the 43rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 in Bengaluru. The Kolkata-based franchise will aim to get back on the winning track, having suffered a defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game.

After seven matches this season, the Bengal Warriors find themselves in eighth position in the points table. The Maninder Singh-led outfit have won three of their seven matches, but in their last five games, they have managed just a solitary victory.

Puneri Paltan, too, have suffered four defeats in their last five outings. The Pune-based franchise are in second last position in the standings with only 11 points from seven matches.

The Bengal Warriors played their last match against the Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers. The Steelers scored four more points than the Warriors to win by 41-37.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, suffered a 26-31 loss at the hands of the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 43rd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Bhardwaj, Amit, Sachin Vittala, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit, Sachin Vittala, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh; Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee