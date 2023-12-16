PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 16, 2023

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Saturday at 8 PM IST.

After two back-to-back wins, Puneri Paltan faced a setback on Friday, losing to Haryana Steelers with a score of 39-44. The Paltan's raiders made a strong start, accumulating 14 points in the first half, leading 24-21.

However, the Steelers mounted a comeback in the second half, delivering an all-around performance, resulting in Puneri Paltan's first defeat.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors continued their undefeated run in Season 10 by defeating the three-time champions, Patna Pirates. Led by their raiders, the Warriors earned 21 points in both halves, while their defenders contributed 11 points, securing a convincing 60-42 victory.

Captain Maninder Singh scored 15 raid points, Nitin Kumar notched up 14, and Shrikant Jadhav returned with 12 raid points in a raid fest.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat scoring a touchpoint (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been an important raider-cum-defender for Puneri Paltan this season. He has earned a total of 28 points in three games, including 22 raid points, six tackle points, and one Super tackle. He has maintained a 50% raid strike rate and a 55% tackle strike rate.

Given his all-round abilities, Mohit will be a fine choice as the captain/vice-captain for your PUN vs BEN Dream11 team.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 14.5 credits

Shubham Shinde in action (credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde has been one of the most consistent defenders this season. He has claimed 18 tackle points from 17 successful tackles. He was involved in one Super tackle and has a High 5 to his name.

Overall this season, he has maintained a 69% tackle strike rate, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs BEN Dream11 team.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh in action (Credits:PKL)

Maninder Singh is another consistent performer from the Bengal Warriors. He claimed his third Super 10 in the previous game and now has 45 raid points from 34 successful raids, including two Super raids.

The Mighty Maninder was also involved in one successful tackle. With an average of 11.25 and a 71% raid strike rate, he will be the best option for the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs BEN Dream11 teams.