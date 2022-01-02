PUN vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 29

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. Both sides head into the match on the back of contrasting results in their previous outings.

Puneri Paltan are bottom of the points table with five points from four matches with just one win. The Paltan lost their last two matches against the Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. They will have to lift their game and play to their potential in a bid to move up the points table before time runs out.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have 18 points from five encounters in the ongoing eighth edition. They have won three, lost one and drawn one and are currently second in the table.

The Bengaluru franchise are on a four-match unbeaten streak and will look to extend their impressive run in the competition. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat played a key role in the Bulls securing a draw against the Telugu Titans on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 29, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-2022

Date and Time: 2nd January 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sombir, Mayur Kadam, Aslam Inamdar, Bharat-II, Pawan Sherawat.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat; Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahender Singh, Aman, Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Chandran Ranjit, Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Mahender Singh; Vice-Captain: Pankaj Mohite

