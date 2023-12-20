PUN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 20, 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN) will square off against Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the last Pune-leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

The Aslam Inamdar-led Puneri Paltan are currently dominating in the PKL 10, tied for the top spot with Bengal Warriors. Their recent 30-23 victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. showcased stellar performances from raiders Mohit Goyat (7) and Aslam (7), along with three successful tackles by Sanket Sawant.

Bengaluru Bulls secured their second win, defeating U.P. Yoddhas 38-36 after previously beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-30. Bharat Hooda and Vikash Kandola led raids with eight touchpoints each, while skipper Saurabh Nandal achieved his maiden High 5. The Bulls now stand in the eighth spot with 14 points, eyeing their third consecutive win in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 13.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh with a double-thigh hold (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh currently ranks second in the most successful tackles list with 17 tackles and as many tackle points. With an average of 3.4 successful tackles/match, he also has one High 5 to his name.

Additionally, he has also claimed three raid points in seven raids which makes him a valuable all–rounder and a top pick for the vice-captain in your PUN vs BLR Dream11 team.

#2 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 14.5 credits

Bharat Hooda in action (Credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda ranks among the top five raiders of the PKL10. He has claimed 55 raid points from 43 successful raids. With three Super 10s and as many Super raids, he has maintained a 51% raid strike rate. In addition, Bharat has also been involved in four successful tackles in six attempts.

Given Bharat’s all-round prowess, he stands as an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohit Goyat (JAI) - 14.5 credits

Mohit Goyat in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat is another genuine all-rounder from Puneri Paltan. He has earned a total of 47 points in five matches, including 38 raid points and nine tackle points. He has been a "Do-or-Die" specialist for his side with ten raid points.

However, the 23-year-old has failed to claim a Super 10 and High 5 but has executed seven successful tackles, including two super tackles.

Mohit has a notable 52% raid strike rate and 69% tackle success rate, making him a prime choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs BLR Dream11 team.

