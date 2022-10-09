PUN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9

The Puneri Paltan and the Bengaluru Bulls go head-to-head in the final match of a triple-header on Sunday, October 9, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Bulls come into this match on the back of a 34-29 win over the Telugu Titans. Both the new-look sides renewed their rivalry in a riveting contest, with the Bulls peaking at just the right time.

It wasn't the best of starts for mega-signing Vikash Kandola, but the performances of the defensive unit and raider Neeraj Narwal helped the Bulls win.

PUN vs BLR Match Details

The Paltan and the Bulls will begin their match at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed on the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PUN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form: L

Puneri Paltan Form: D

PUN vs BLR Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

Pune will be without star Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh until next week.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Alankar Patil, Sanket Sawant, Balasaheb Jadhav, Badal Singh

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9

Raider - Aslam Inamdar

Stand-in Pune captain Aslam Inamdar is one player the entire kabaddi world is looking at. While his first match didn't go the way he wanted, expect him to bounce back strongly in this one.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal started his season strongly, picking up four tackle points in the Bulls' Southern Derby win against the Titans. Expect him to continue that run against an inexperienced Pune side.

All-Rounder - Balasaheb Jadhav

Balasaheb Jadhav is a must-have in the all-rounders category as he's the only one likely to start this match.

PUN vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Aslam Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar's raiding ability and his position as Pune's captain gives him the edge to be the captain of your Dream11 team. If he puts in at least 50% of their raids, expect a huge points haul.

Saurabh Nandal

The Bulls right corner is an ideal choice to be the vice-captain of your Dream11 team. He made a solid start to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season with three tackle points against the Telugu Titans and he could easily improve on that total.

5 Must-Picks for PUN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9

Player Name Vikash Kandola Aslam Inamdar Mohit Goyat Mahender Singh Saurabh Nandal

PUN vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Once again, we're likely to see no all-rounders make their respective sides' starting lineups. Getting someone like the experienced Rajesh Narwal or GB More, who have a good chance of coming off the bench, would give your teams a little edge over your opponents.

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Alankar Kaluram Patil, and Aman-II

All-Rounders: Balasaheb Jadhav

Raiders: Neeraj Narwal, Mohit Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Neeraj Narwal

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Badal Taqdir Singh, and Mahender Singh

All-Rounders: Balasaheb Jadhav

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Mohit Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

