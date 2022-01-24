PUN vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 76 in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, 24 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Paltan are currently placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 27 points to their name. They have registered five wins and seven losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi find themselves placed second in the table with 43 points from 12 encounters. They have seven wins and three losses this season, while a couple of games ended in draws. A win on Monday against the Paltan will see them move into first place.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results in their most recent PKL match.

The Delhi-based club lost their previous encounter against the Haryana Steelers by three points. They will look to get back to winning ways and add more points to their tally. Meanwhile, the Paltan defeated the Bengaluru Bulls by a couple of points in their latest outing and will hope they defeat Dabang Delhi on Monday.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 76, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Abinesh Nadarajan.

Dabang Delhi KC

Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sombir, Jeeva Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Krishan, Aslam Inamdar, Sandeep Narwal, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Monu Goyat | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Krishan, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Monu Goyat, Nitin Tomar.

Captain: Monu Goyat | Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra