PUN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 18, 2023

The 30th match in the Pune Leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will witness the home team Puneri Paltan clash with Dabang Delhi K.C. Both teams are currently in good form while Puneri Paltan has an extra edge of playing in front of their home crowd.

Puneri Paltan will look to maximize their wins here while Dabang Delhi K.C. has to carry forward the same winning momentum as their previous match against Telugu Titans. With the Naveen Express being at his usual best, Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to dominate the clash and gain the crucial points.

With Mohit Goyat being a great support for Aslam in the raiding department, we saw both of them inflicting a Super 10 in their previous encounter against Bengal Warriors. We also saw the corner defender Gaurav chipping in with five tackle points in the previous match.

For Dabang Delhi K.C. with Naveen, Ashu Malik has been in great form as they both again inflicted a Super 10 in their previous match against the Telugu Titans. Their defense will have to improve and they would expect Mohit to step up to give them balance in both departments.

On that note, let's have a look at three players who can be vital choices for your squad’s captaincy or vice-captaincy picks in the PUN vs DEL clash.

#3 Ashu Malik - 14.5 Credits

Ashu Malik in action against Haryana Steelers (Image via PKL)

Ashu Malik, who is playing for Dabang Delhi K.C. for the third consecutive year, has been a clutch player in this PKL 2023. With a total of 39 points, he has contributed effectively in both departments.

Malik has a tackle strike rate of more than 67 percent this edition and has also scored 16 total points in the last game against the Telugu Titans. He can be a wise pick for captaincy in your PUN vs DEL dream11 team.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 15 Credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Image via PKL)

The Iranian defender has scored a total of 18 points this edition. He has a tackle strike rate of more than 50 percent this edition.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh also inflicted six tackle points in their last game against the Bengal Warriors and constantly troubled the raiders of Bengal, including the Mighty-Maninder. He can surely be your captain in the PUN vs DEL dream11 team.

#1 Naveen Kumar - 16 Credits

Naveen Kumar in action (Image via PKL)

The 'Naveen Express' has continued his fast-paced gameplay in the PKL 2023 as well with his lightning-quick raids. He scored a Super 10 with 14 points under his belt in his previous game against Telugu Titans.

Having already earned 57 points in this PKL 2023, he will look to beat his personal best score of 303 total points in 2019. Naveen Kumar is one of the best captaincy picks for your PUN vs DEL dream11 team.