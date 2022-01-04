PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 34

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 on Wednesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Puneri Paltan are reeling at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi points table with five points from as many games this season. Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves placed ninth in the table with 13 points from five games.

Both sides have one victory each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan lost their most recent PKL encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls scored 40 points, while the Pune-based club managed to bag only 29 points during the match.

Gujarat Giants, too, suffered a defeat in their last Pro Kabaddi fixture. They took on the Haryana Steelers, who narrowly won the game 38-36.

With both sides having suffered a defeat in their previous encounters, they will look to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 34, Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22

Date and Time: January 5, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal; Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Rakesh Narwal, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal; Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee