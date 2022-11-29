PUN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 108

Match 108 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place on Tuesday, November 29, between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in PKL 2022.

Puneri Paltan have almost qualified for the playoffs, while the Gujarat Giants have almost been eliminated from the tournament. If Pune win tonight's game, they will officially qualify for the next round, while the Giants will be officially knocked out of PKL 2022.

Ahead of this big game, here are some Dream11 tips for the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match.

PUN vs GUJ Match Details

Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will square off in the opening game of today's double-header at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 108.

Date and Time: November 29, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan: W W W W W.

Gujarat Giants: L L L L L.

PUN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

No official update on any injuries in Pune team.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

All players are available.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Sonu Jaglan, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya, Manuj, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, and Sandeep Kandola.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 108

Raider - Aslam Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar has been in top form for Puneri Paltan. He scored eight raid points in the last game against Telugu Titans.

Defender - Sanket Sawant

Sanket Sawant has been an underrated performer for Puneri Paltan. He earned four tackle points in the previous game.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

All-rounder Parteek Dahiya has been the find of the season for Gujarat. He recorded a Super 10 in the last game against Tamil Thalaivas.

PUN vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Aslam Inamdar

Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 108

Player Name Aslam Inamdar Sanket Sawant Fazel Atrachali Chandran Ranjit Parteek Dahiya

PUN vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pankaj Mohite is a wildcard option for captaincy in this match. He has not played much for Puneri Paltan this season, but whenever Pankaj has got a chance, he has scored points for the team.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Parteek Dahiya | Vice-Captain: Pankaj Mohite.

