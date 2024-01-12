PUN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 68

The Puneri Paltan go up against the Gujarat Giants in the 68th match of PKL 10 on Friday, January 12, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. It's the battle between the No. 1 and No. 3 sides on the points table, with the Paltan having 46 points in ten games while the Giants have 39 in 11.

The Paltan have won all but one of their ten matches and have won all of their last five. However, they have been made to work for their wins in recent games, with both the UP Yoddhas and, more recently, the Tamil Thalaivas giving them a tough fight.

The Paltan scrapped their way to a 29-26 win against Sagar's side, but their raiders were stifled, and Gaurav Khatri and Shadloui had to bail the side out with some stellar defending. The former scored six tackle points with a 100% success rate, while Shadloui contributed five tackle points and three raid points.

The Giants, meanwhile, comfortably beat the Telugu Titans 37-30 in their last match, despite trailing at halftime. A star turn from right cover defender Deepak Singh was the highlight of the match, as the rookie defender scored a whopping nine tackle points with a 100% tackle success rate! Rakesh Sangroya also impressed in the raiding department, scoring a Super 10.

PUN vs GUJ Match Details

Match: PUN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 68

Date and Time: January 12, 2023; 9:00 p.m. IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Rohit Gulia/Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya, and Balaji D.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 68

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat has scored the most raid points for the Paltan, although their sharing of raiding duties makes it difficult for any one of them to feature at the top of the leaderboard. However, Mohit usually gets more touch points than bonuses and also contributes heavily in defense, and that makes him a dependable Dream11 pick.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

The Gujarat captain is one of the most reliable defenders in the league, and his acumen and experience will be needed if the Giants want to pose any threat to the Paltan. He's sure to pick up a couple of tackle points, at least.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Is there anyone else? Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has simply lit this league on fire with his performances, and the money spent by the Paltan on the Iranian at the auction already seems to have paid off. He's a must-have.

PUN vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Goyat

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 68

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Khatri, and Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The high prices of some of these players mean that it's not easy to have a team filled with the best players from both teams, meaning that some hard decisions may have to be taken when selecting the team.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Fazel Atrachali, and Mohit Goyat are must-haves, and the rest of the options can be selected depending on how they fit in with the budget,

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Fazel Atrachali, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Gaurav Khatri, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.