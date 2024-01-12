PUN vs GUJ prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 12, 2024

The second match of the Jaipur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants square off at SMS Indoor Stadium on Friday at 9 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan has been the most decorated team this season with nine wins in 10 games. They registered their seventh consecutive win over Tamil Thalaivas, with a scoreline of 29-26 in the previous game. Both Gaurav Khatri and Mohammadreza Shadlou claimed a High 5 each.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants domianted Telugu Titans 37-30 in the previous game to secure their seventh win. Rakesh was their star raider with a Super 10 while right-cover defender Deepak Singh executed nine successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Mohit Goyat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat with a toe-touch attempt (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been consistently contributing to both the raiding and defensive units. He has earned 68 raid points from 60 successful raids. He also has 17 tackle points to his name, including two Super tackles.

Mohit has a 51% raid strike rate and a 68% tackle strike rate which makes him a genuine all-rounder and an ideal choice as the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#2 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar is another star of Puneri Paltan who can make an impact with his all-round performance. He has 60 raid points from 51 successful raids along with one Super raid and a Super 10. He has also bagged 16 tackle points from 14 successful tackles, including two Super tackles and a High 5.

Given his versatility on the mat, Paltan’s captain stands as the obvious pick for the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlou (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Shadlou in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlou stands strong at the top of the most successful tackles leaderboard with 39 tackles to his name. He secured his fourth High 5 and also earned his 14th raid point in the previous game against Thalaivas.

With an average of 3.9 successful tackles/match and a 54% tackle success rate, he emerges as a top-notch option for the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs GUJ Dream11 teams.