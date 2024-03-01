PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Final – March 1, 2024

Puneri Paltan (PUN) will lock horns with Haryana Steelers (HAR) in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Friday at 8 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have already met twice this season. Steelers defeated Paltan 44-39 in the first game but Paltan bounced back in the reverse fixture to register a 51-36 win.

Ashish was the star all-rounder for the Steelers in both games, scoring eight raid points and seven tackle points, including a Super tackle. On the other hand, Mohit Goyat shined for the Paltan in both matches, scoring 15 raid points and five tackle points along with one Super tackle.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with a failed tackle against Mohit Goyat (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya has been the second-most successful defender for the Haryana Steelers with 68 tackle points from 61 successful tackles, comprising seven Super tackles. He has maintained a 3.09 average along with a 48 percent success rate.

Jaideep has bagged a total of 11 tackle points in both games against the Paltan, including a High-5 in the most recent one. He will be eyeing his seventh High-5 in the upcoming PUN vs HAR Dream11 match.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been a fine all-rounder for Puneri Paltan. He has scored 117 raid points in 21 games and also earned 29 tackle points in the defense from 25 successful tackles, including four Super tackles.

Mohit scored eight raid points and four tackle points in the previous game against the Steelers. He also earned eight points in the reverse fixture during the Pune leg.

Mohit is one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain in your PUN vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh cannot be overlooked for the captain/vice-captain position in your PUN vs HAR Dream11 team.

With an outstanding 60 percent success rate, he has been the best defender in the PKL10 with 97 tackle points from 95 successful tackles. He secured his 11th High-5 in the semi-final against the Pirates.

Chiyaneh had also claimed a High-5 against the Steelers during the Panchkula leg. However, he had missed his High-5 by two points in the reverse fixture in Pune.

