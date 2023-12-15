PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 15, 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN) will lock horns with Haryana Steelers (HAR) in the 24th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on Friday at 9 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan enter the game with high confidence, having secured two consecutive victories. They defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match by 37-33 and followed it up with another 43-32 win over U Mumba in their previous encounter. Mohit Goyat delivered a stellar all-round performance, contributing nine raid points and two successful tackles, including a Super tackle.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced an early setback with a loss to the UP Yoddhas, followed by another defeat against Bengaluru Bulls with a score of 32-38. However, they bounced back in the last game, securing a 35-33 victory against Dabang Delhi K.C. Siddharth Desai emerged as their star raider, achieving his first Super 10 of the season.

Puneri Paltan currently hold the fifth position in the points table, aiming for a third consecutive win. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers, ranked ninth, are eager to secure another victory and improve their standing in the rankings.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Siddharth Desai (HAR) - 14.0 credits

Siddharth Desai in action (Credits: PKL)

Siddharth Desai is one of the renowned raiders in the PKL history. He had a rough start in the first two games but bounced back in the previous game against Dabang Delhi K.C. with a Super 10, including nine touchpoints and one bonus. This season he has earned 21 points in three games at a raid strike rate of 57%.

Overall, Siddharth averages 9.58 with a raid success rate of 52%. So, he will be a great choice as the captain/vice-captain for your PUN vs HAR Dream11 team.

#2 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohammadreza Shadlu of Puneri Paltan (credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu has made a fine start to his 2023 PKL campaign. He has executed seven successful tackles, four in the first game and three in the previous one. He also earned a touchpoint in both games.

Shadlu has a 47% tackle success rate this season, making him one of the finest options as the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs HAR Dream11 team.

#1 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat in action against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat was among the top raiders of Puneri Paltan last season. This season also he has kickstarted pretty well, claiming earning 15 raid points from as many successful raids. In addition, he was also involved in four successful tackles, including one Super tackle in the last game.

Considering his all-round performance, Sachin will be a prime choice as the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs HAR Dream11 teams.