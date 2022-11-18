PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

Puneri Paltan will take on the Haryana Steelers in Match 84 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday night. This match will kick off the Hyderabad leg of PKL 2022.

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective last matches. While the Haryana Steelers beat the Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan recorded a victory over the Bengal Warriors. Pune are second in the table at the moment with 49 points. Haryana, meanwhile, hold the ninth spot with 36 points.

Pune and Haryana played out a 27-27 draw in their first meeting this season. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tonight. On that note, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

PUN vs HAR Match Details

The two teams will battle in the opening game of Triple Panga at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

Date and Time: November 18, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan: W L W L W

Haryana Steelers: T L L L W

PUN vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns in Puneri Paltan squad.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/ Team Update

All Haryana Steelers players are fit and available.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami and Joginder Narwal.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

Raider - Manjeet

Manjeet will be up against his former franchise Puneri Paltan tonight. The tall raider has been in good form as he scored 14 points against the Gujarat Giants.

Defender - Sombir

Sombir was the best defender for Puneri Paltan in their last game. He scored three tackle points against the Bengal Warriors.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal has earned 483 Dream11 points this season. The Haryana Steelers all-rounder has looked in great touch in PKL 2022.

PUN vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Manjeet

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

Player Name Aslam Inamdar Sombir Nitin Rawal Manjeet Jaideep Dahiya

PUN vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Puneri Paltan raiders Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have been in top form this season. Picking two of the three raiders in the Dream11 could prove to be a game-changer.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Manjeet, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohit Nandal.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Manjeet, Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Akash Shinde | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

