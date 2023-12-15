PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24

Puneri Paltan are all set to lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the 24th match of the PKL 10 on Friday (December 15) at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Puneri Paltan have made an explosive start to their campaign as they have won both of their first two fixtures. After defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in their opening game, the Paltan trounced U Mumba 43-32 in their second game.

Mohit Goyat was the star of the show with 12 points for the Paltan, while four of their defenders picked three tackle points each.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have won two and lost one out of the three games they have played. After losing to UP Yoddhas in a one-sided contest in their opening game, the Steelers won the next two matches.

The Steelers from Haryana defeated Dabang Delhi 35-33 in their previous fixture. While Siddharth Desai completed a Super 10, he got good support from the all-rounder Ashish, who scored four raid points and three tackle points.

Now, both teams will be eager to extend their two-game winning run and register their third successive win in the competition

PUN vs HAR Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24

Date and Time: December 15, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (C), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Haryana Steelers

Siddharth Desai, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24

Raider - Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat is undoubtedly the best raider among the two teams. The youngster has already scored 20 points in two matches. While Siddharth Desai comes with a lot of reputation, the Bahubali has looked rusty so far.

Defender - Mohit Khaler

Mohit Khaler has been on a roll in the PKL so far. The young left-corner has already bagged 10 tackle points in three matches, including one High 5. He is likely to be among the top defenders in this game.

All-Rounder - Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar hasn't set the PKL 10 on fire in the first two games. However, no one can deny his quality and he is certainly the best all-rounder in the two teams. Aslam is leading the Paltan this season and he is expected to play a crucial part against the Steelers.

PUN vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Goyat

Siddharth Desai

Aslam Inamdar

Three Must-Picks for PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24

Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PUN vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Every defender from Puneri Paltan has contributed in the first two games and it is difficult to choose among them. However, you could still go with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, if you want to try any defender as the captain of your team.

Both sides have quality backup raiders. Pankaj Mohite and Vinay could steal the limelight in this contest.

The game is mainly going to be Puneri Paltan's attack vs the Haryana Steelers' defense. The defenders of the Steelers can write the story of this game.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Khaler, Sanket Sawant

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Ciyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Vinay

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mohit Khaler, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ashish

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai