PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24

Puneri Paltan are all set to lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the 24th match of the PKL 10 on Friday (December 15) at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.
Puneri Paltan have made an explosive start to their campaign as they have won both of their first two fixtures. After defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in their opening game, the Paltan trounced U Mumba 43-32 in their second game.
Mohit Goyat was the star of the show with 12 points for the Paltan, while four of their defenders picked three tackle points each.
On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have won two and lost one out of the three games they have played. After losing to UP Yoddhas in a one-sided contest in their opening game, the Steelers won the next two matches.
The Steelers from Haryana defeated Dabang Delhi 35-33 in their previous fixture. While Siddharth Desai completed a Super 10, he got good support from the all-rounder Ashish, who scored four raid points and three tackle points.
Now, both teams will be eager to extend their two-game winning run and register their third successive win in the competition
PUN vs HAR Match Details
Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24
Date and Time: December 15, 2023; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
PUN vs HAR Probable Playing 7s
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Mustafa (C), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Haryana Steelers
Siddharth Desai, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit
PUN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24
Raider - Mohit Goyat
Mohit Goyat is undoubtedly the best raider among the two teams. The youngster has already scored 20 points in two matches. While Siddharth Desai comes with a lot of reputation, the Bahubali has looked rusty so far.
Defender - Mohit Khaler
Mohit Khaler has been on a roll in the PKL so far. The young left-corner has already bagged 10 tackle points in three matches, including one High 5. He is likely to be among the top defenders in this game.
All-Rounder - Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Aslam Inamdar hasn't set the PKL 10 on fire in the first two games. However, no one can deny his quality and he is certainly the best all-rounder in the two teams. Aslam is leading the Paltan this season and he is expected to play a crucial part against the Steelers.
PUN vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Mohit Goyat
Siddharth Desai
Aslam Inamdar
Three Must-Picks for PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 24
Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
PUN vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Every defender from Puneri Paltan has contributed in the first two games and it is difficult to choose among them. However, you could still go with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, if you want to try any defender as the captain of your team.
Both sides have quality backup raiders. Pankaj Mohite and Vinay could steal the limelight in this contest.
The game is mainly going to be Puneri Paltan's attack vs the Haryana Steelers' defense. The defenders of the Steelers can write the story of this game.
PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Khaler, Sanket Sawant
All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Ciyaneh, Aslam Inamdar
Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Vinay
Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar
PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Mohit Khaler, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ashish
Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai