PUN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, The Final - Match 137

Puneri Paltan (PUN) and the Haryana Steelers (HAR) face off in the PKL 10 final on Friday, March 1, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Paltan have built one of the strongest teams in the history of the league, and they come into the final on the back of one of the most dominant group stages ever.

They faced an upbeat Patna Pirates in the playoffs. Still, expectedly, they made light work of Sachin Tanwar and co., beating them 37-21 in the end. The defense had another great outing, with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh nearing a record-breaking 100 tackle points for the season.

On the other hand, we have the underdogs, the Haryana Steelers, who are looking to extend this dream run by one more game and register one last upset in the playoffs.

They have the wind behind their sails coming into this game after beating the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator and putting in a solid performance to edge Jaipur out in the semifinals by four points.

The Steelers are one of only two teams who defeated the Paltan this season, and that'll give them plenty of confidence going into this contest.

Whatever happens, a new champion will be crowned, bringing to an end to a wonderful season of the PKL.

PUN vs HAR Match Details

Match: PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 137

Date and Time: March 1, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, and Akash Shinde.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 137

Raider - Vinay

Vinay has turned up in the playoffs, leading the Steelers' raiding unit with aplomb, scoring back-to-back Super 10s in both playoff matches. He has also scored 23 raid points in the two matches against Paltan, and despite the presence of Mohit Goyat and Shivam Patare, Vinay is the raider to get.

Defender - Abinesh Nadarajan

Abinesh Nadarajan in the right cover position will be crucial in dealing with the threat of Vinay for the Paltan. The aggressive right cover has had a breakout season, scoring 56 tackle points in 23 matches. He could finish this season with a solid Dream11 haul.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been the best Dream11 option right from the start of the season, and one last time, Dream11 players will get to select and captain him.

Both Mohit Nandal and Aslam Inamdar are quality options but the latter is the better pick because he's priced at 13.5 credits compared to Mohit's 15.5.

PUN vs HAR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Nandal/Rahul Sethpal

Four Must-Picks for PUN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 137

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Jaideep Dahiya/ Mohit Nandal, Vinay/Mohit Goyat

PUN vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

With this being the final, the prices for most players will be very high, with Sanket Sawant, Ashish, Shivam Patare, and Pankaj Mohite being the few players whom you could pick for a cheaper rate.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the only real must-have for this match that could go either way, even though the Paltan hold an edge over the Steelers on paper. If Pune take control of the match, it could be a high-scoring one, whereas a Haryana-controlled contest should be fairly low-scoring.

Backing raiders who can defend like Mohit Goyat or Aslam Inamdar as well as members of both teams' defenses is the way to go.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Vinay.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, and Rahul Sethpal.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Shivam Patare.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-Captain: Rahul Sethpal/Mohit Nandal.