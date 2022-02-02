PUN vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 89 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, February 2. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Puneri Paltan are placed 11th in the PKL table with 37 points from 14 matches. They have seven wins and losses each to their name in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are placed fifth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 42 points from an identical number of games as their opponents. They have registered five wins and draws each, while losing four matches thus far.

The two sides head into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their respective previous Pro Kabaddi matches.

U Mumba succumbed to a defeat in their most recent PKL match against Dabang Delhi KC. Having lost the game by six points, they will hope to get back to winning ways.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, defeated UP Yoddha by six points. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to extend their run going forward into the competition.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 89, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Karamvir, Ajeet, Aslam Inamdar, Abhishek Singh, Nitin Tomar.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, Harendra Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, V Ajith Kumar.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee