PUN vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 107th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 10. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Puneri Paltan are 11th in the PKL 2022 points table, with 42 points from 15 games. They have registered eight wins and seven losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are sitting atop the Pro Kabaddi standings with 65 points from 17 games. They have 12 wins and four losses to their name thus far this season. The Patna-based club have drawn one game.

Patna Pirates are coming into this clash on the back of a convincing win against U Mumba. They won the game by 11 points, and are on a four-match winning streak. The club will look to extend their winning streak against the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, beat U Mumba by two points in their previous outing. They are also on a four-match winning streak, and will look to continue that at the expense of the Pirates.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 107, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 10 February 2022, Thursday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Karamvir.

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Sanket Sawant, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Monu.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, C Sajin, Sombir, Karamwir, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Abinesh Nadarajan.

Edited by Bhargav