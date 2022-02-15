PUN vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 121st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday, February 15. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Puneri Paltan find themselves in seventh place on the PKL table with 55 points from 19 games. They have 10 wins and eight losses along with a solitary draw thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are placed 10th in the Pro Kabaddi standings with just 47 points from as many matches as their opponents. They have five wins and eight losses in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League while their remaining six games ended in draws.

Puneri Paltan drew their previous encounter against the Gujarat Giants. Having had three wins and a draw in their last five encounters, they will be riding high on confidence coming into this game.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, lost their previous match against Dabang Delhi KC by a point. They have lost four consecutive games and will need to win all their remaining matches if they are to qualify for the knockouts stage.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 121, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 15, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Himanshu, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Ashish, Sagar, Mohit.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Himanshu, Mohit, Mohit Goyat, Manjeet.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Sombir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Sombir | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

