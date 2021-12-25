PUN vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 11

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday (December 25) at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

Puneri Paltan are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost their season opener. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans drew their opening game and are in seventh place.

Puneri Paltan squared off against Dabang Delhi KC in their opener. The Pune-based club lost the game 30-41. They will look to come back stronger when they take on the Telugu Titans on Saturday.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, drew their season opener 40-40 against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Telugu Titans performed better than their opponents, but couldn't win the game. However, the club will look to add a win to their tally when they meet Puneri Paltan in their second game of the season.

The Telugu Titans will have the upper hand in this fixture and it won't be a surprise if they come out on top.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 11th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 25th, 2021, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant/Baldev

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal/Rohit Kumar

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Bhardwaj, Jadhav Shahaji, Ruturaj Koravi, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari.

Captain: Nitin Tomar; Vice-Captain: Rahul Chaudhari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surinder Singh, Sombir, Baldev Singh, C Arun, Sandeep Kandola, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar.

Captain: Siddharth Desai; Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kandola

Edited by Sanjay Rajan