PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

Tabletoppers Puneri Paltan will be in action against the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight. The two teams have had contrasting campaigns this year.

While Pune are at the top of the points table with 11 wins in 17 matches, the Titans are placed 12th at the moment, with only two victories in 17 outings. A win in tonight's game will help Puneri Paltan seal their place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

Before the clash between the No. 1 and No. 12 teams of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

PUN vs TEL Match Details

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will square off in the final game of the triple-header at 8.30 pm IST on Sunday. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan: L W W W W

Telugu Titans: L L L W L

PUN vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

No major injuries in the Puneri Paltan camp.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

All players are available.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Siddharth Desai, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

Raider - Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai has been in great touch in recent PKL 2022 matches. He earned 15 points in the previous game against the Patna Pirates.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj returned to form against the Patna Pirates, scoring eight tackle points. He will be among the top picks in the defenders' category.

All-Rounder - Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Mohsen Maghsoudlou scored two points in the last game. The Iranian all-rounder has performed decently for the Telugu Titans this season.

PUN vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Siddharth Desai

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

Player Name Siddharth Desai Aslam Inamdar Mohit Goyat Vishal Bhardwaj Mohsen Maghsoudlou

PUN vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde have fired in unison for Puneri Paltan. It will be a wise move to pick at least two of them in the fantasy team.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sombir

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar

Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali and Vishal Bhardwaj

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

Poll : 0 votes