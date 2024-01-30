PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 97

The Puneri Paltan take on the Telugu Titans in match 97 of PKL 10 on Tuesday, January 30, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

The Paltan have faced some resistance in their last couple of matches, with both games ending in a tie.

First, it was U Mumba who held them to a 32-32 stalemate, before Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh overturned a two-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to earn another tie against the Patna Pirates by the exact same scoreline!

While there has been a slight dip in form for the Paltan, with Mohit Goyat's raiding form also taking a dive, they're still comfortably placed on the points table and will back themselves to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have become the first team to officially be ruled out of contention for the playoffs.

The Titans have had a dismal campaign, winning only two out of 16 matches. They'll look to play with more freedom and provide valuable game-time to some youngsters in the side, hoping for some positive results in the final third of the season.

PUN vs TEL Match Details

Match: PUN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 97

Date and Time: January 30, 2023; 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar Patil/Robin Choudhary, Sanjeevi S, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Hamid Nader, and Omkar R.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 97

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat gets the edge over Mohit Goyat, and it's not because of the latter's form, which has tailed off a bit. It has more to do with Pawan being the only Titans player you'd really want to pick in your teams because the other options across the board are extremely unappealing.

Just for that reason, Pawan is a must-have, although it remains to be seen how he performs against the Pune defense, and whether the all-outs against the Titans hurt his potential haul.

Defender - Gaurav Khatri

The assured and calm Gaurav Khatri on the Paltan right corner has one of the best tackle strike rates in the league (65%). With 47 tackle points in 15 matches, he has had a solid season, and against one of the weakest raiding units, expect him to get a High 5.

Ankit in the Telugu Titans' left corner is a decent budget enabler to keep an eye on if he starts.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

It's probably clear to everyone that Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is not only the best all-rounder pick, but also the best Dream11 pick in the league, for obvious reasons, and there's no convincing needed here.

PUN vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Goyat/Gaurav Khatri

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 97

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Sehrawat, Gaurav Khatri, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

PUN vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

It's pretty evident who walks into this match as the favorites, and a Titans' win or a tie here will definitely be the upset of the season. A 5-2 selection in favor of the Paltan will be the norm with most Dream11 teams, with most of them rightfully selecting Mohammadreza Chiyaneh as their captain.

There is scope for differentials here, and that'll mostly come in your choice of player from the Telugu Titans, with the defenders having more of a points potential than the raiders.

However, one issue with that is that their best defenders on paper, Ajit Pawar and Hamid Nader, are classified as all-rounders, with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar already filling those spots.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Ankit.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankit, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.